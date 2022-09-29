Johansson will be placed on waivers Thursday in order to reassign him to AHL Colorado.

With the Avs bringing in Alexandar Georgiev during the offseason, Johansson's chances of making the Opening Night roster were slim to none. The 27-year-old Swede has minimal NHL experience (32 games in three seasons), so he should pass through waivers without being claimed before joining up with the Eagles for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.