Johansson will be stationed between the pipes in Anaheim on Monday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Johansson is coming off of 32-save victory March 16 versus the Senators, which was his first NHL win since December of 2021. The 27-year-old has stopped 39 of 43 shots in two appearances with the Avalanche this season. With the Ducks scoring just 2.55 goals per game, Johansson has a strong chance to string together another win.