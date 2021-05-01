Johansson was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Johansson has drawn into three six games with the Avalanche this season, going 3-1-1 while posting a respectable 2.27 GAA and .910 save percentage. He could be back with the big club sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Tough outing in St. Louis•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Gets nod Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Ascends to active roster•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Slips back to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Earns third straight win•