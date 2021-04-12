Johansson stopped 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

The only goal the Ducks managed -- a Jamie Drysdale wrister from the slot in the third period -- came on a shot Johansson never even saw. Johansson was otherwise perfect in nailing down his third win in as many starts. The 25-year-old owns a .951 save percentage in four April appearances, which has allowed workhorse No. 1 starter Philipp Grubauer the chance to catch his breath. Colorado acquired veteran netminder Devan Dubnyk from San Jose earlier this week, which could bump Johansson to a third-string role the rest of the way.