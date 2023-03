Johansson made 32 saves in a 5-4 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

It was Johansson's first win since Dec. 2, 2021. He played a solid game -- two of the snipes that got past him came on the power play and another was on an even-strength breakaway. Johansson will continue to rotate through the backup role while Pavel Francouz remains out (lower body), but his starts will be limited, just like his fantasy value.