Johansson will start Monday's game in St. Louis, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Johansson has been working as the backup to Devan Dubnyk with Philipp Grubauer in COVID-19 protocols, but the Swede will get a turn in the crease against a Blues team that defeated Dubnyk on Saturday. The Avalanche will likely tilt the ice away from Johansson, especially with the Blues missing Vince Dunn (upper body), Colton Parayko (upper body) and possibly Torey Krug (undisclosed) on the back end, so Johansson's well-positioned for a strong result here.