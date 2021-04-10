Johansson will guard the crease in Friday's road tilt with the Ducks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Johansson has made three appearances (two starts) since his trade to Colorado, recording a 3.06 GAA and .883 save percentage during that span. He earned his first win of the season in his last start, turning away 25-of-27 shots against the Coyotes. Friday's start will be a good chance for Johansson to string wins together against the third-lowest scoring team in the NHL.