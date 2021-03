Johansson was assigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Johansson was traded from the Sabres on Saturday. He'll need to complete a quarantine prior to joining the Avalanche, so this is likely a paper move for the 25-year-old goalie. Once he can join his new team, he'll likely slot in as the backup to Philipp Grubauer, a role currently held by Adam Werner.