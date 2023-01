Johansson entered Saturday's 6-2 loss to Toronto in relief and stopped the seven shots he faced.

Johansson was put into the game after Alexandar Georgiev was beaten by T.J. Brodie at 15:24 of the second period. Johansson, who was called up Tuesday because Pavel Francouz is out with a lower-body injury, made his NHL season debut. The 27-year-old has a 2.15 GAA and .929 save percentage in 15 games with AHL Colorado in 2022-23.