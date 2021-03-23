Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Johansson may start Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The Avalanche are in the middle of their first back-to-back set since Johansson was acquired from Buffalo to replace Hunter Miska as Philipp Grubauer's backup. Grubauer backstopped Colorado's 5-1 win over Arizona on Monday, which could make it an easier decision for Bednar to go with Johansson.