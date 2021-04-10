Johansson recorded a 28-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Johansson had the best game of his young career Friday. He's up to a 2-5-2 record in 11 appearances between the Avalanche and the Sabres this year. The 25-year-old has a 3.22 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Friday was likely just a spot start for the Swede to give No. 1 goalie Philipp Grubauer some rest after a rough run of play in the last week.