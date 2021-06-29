Johansson secured a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Johansson played in just eight games for the Avs after being acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline. In those contests, the 25-year-old netminder posted a solid 5-1-1 record with a 2.06 GAA and one shut out. Whether Johansson secures a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night will likely depend on whether the team re-signs both Philipp Grubauer and Devan Dubnyk.