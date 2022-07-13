Johansson signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Johansson drew into 11 games split between the Avalanche and the Panthers on Wednesday, going 8-3-4 while posting an ugly 4.81 GAA and .852 save percentage. Colorado already has Alexandar Georgiev and Pavel Francouz locked in as its top-two netminders, so Johansson will almost certainly begin the 2022-23 campaign in the minors.
