Johansson signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Johansson drew into 11 games split between the Avalanche and the Panthers on Wednesday, going 8-3-4 while posting an ugly 4.81 GAA and .852 save percentage. Colorado already has Alexandar Georgiev and Pavel Francouz locked in as its top-two netminders, so Johansson will almost certainly begin the 2022-23 campaign in the minors.