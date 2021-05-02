The Avalanche reassigned Johansson to the taxi squad on Sunday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Despite being dropped to AHL Colorado on Saturday, the Swede didn't have to wait long to receive a call back up. The 25-year-old has played well in spot-start duties at the NHL level this season, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.27 GAA and .910 save percentage. Johansson will replace Hunter Miska on the taxi squad.