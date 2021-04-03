Johansson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Johansson had his best start of the year Friday, and it was enough for the Avalanche to get a win. The 25-year-old Swede has struggled with a 1-5-2 record, a 3.57 GAA and an .887 save percentage in nine outings between the Avalanche and the Sabres. Phillip Grubauer is already confirmed for Saturday's rematch with the Blues -- it's unclear when Johansson will make another appearance.