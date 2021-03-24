Johansson will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Johansson is set to make his Avalanche debut after he was acquired in a trade with the Sabres on Saturday. The Swede went 0-5-1 with a 3.79 GAA and an .884 save percentage in seven games with the Sabres. He should have better fortunes in Colorado -- his new team allows only 24.9 shots per game, the fewest in the league.
