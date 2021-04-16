Johansson was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Johansson will likely shuffle to and from the taxi squad while Philipp Grubauer is in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Earns third straight win•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Posts first NHL shutout•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Allows goal on lone shot in relief•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Records first win of season•