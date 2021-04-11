Johansson will start in the road crease Sunday versus the Ducks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Johansson posted a 28-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks, and the 25-year-old will make a second straight start as a result. Overall, Johansson has posted a .920 save percentage and a 2-0-1 record with the Avalanche. Meanwhile, the Ducks have lost four of their last five games while totaling just 11 goals.
