Johansson will patrol the crease during Friday's matchup with the Blues, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Johansson has struggled in limited action this season, going 0-5-2 while posting a sub-par 3.79 GAA and .883 save percentage. He'll attempt to grab his first win of the season in a home matchup with a St. Louis squad that's 12-5-2 on the road this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Struggles in first Colorado start•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Set for Avalanche debut•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: May start Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Headed to minors for now•
-
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Traded to Colorado•