Johansson will patrol the crease during Friday's matchup with the Blues, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Johansson has struggled in limited action this season, going 0-5-2 while posting a sub-par 3.79 GAA and .883 save percentage. He'll attempt to grab his first win of the season in a home matchup with a St. Louis squad that's 12-5-2 on the road this year.