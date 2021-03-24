Johansson gave up four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Johansson got off to a slow start with two goals against in the first five minutes of his Avalanche debut. His teammates scored four straight goals after that, but Johansson couldn't deny the Coyotes' third-period rally. He then allowed all three shooters in the shootout to score, taking the loss. The 25-year-old Swede has a 0-6-1 record with a 3.78 GAA and an .883 save percentage this year. He's not likely to see much playing time as Philipp Grubauer is the clear No. 1 in Colorado.