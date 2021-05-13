Johansson will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Kings, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Philipp Grubauer shut out the Kings with 18 saves in Wednesday's 6-0 win, but the Avalanche will rest their top goalie even with the Presidents' Trophy on the line Thursday. Johansson has a 4-1-1 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .907 save percentage in seven appearances since he joined the Avalanche via trade from the Sabres.