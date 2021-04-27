Johansson allowed four goals on 20 shots Monday in a 4-1 loss to the Blues.

The 25-year-old was searching for his third consecutive win but the Blues quickly extinguished those hopes by building a 3-0 lead before the game's midway point. It was the first time in the last four starts that Johansson gave up more than two goals. The trade-deadline acquisition from Buffalo is now 3-1-1 since landing in Colorado.