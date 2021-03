Johansson was traded to the Avalanche in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick Saturday.

The Avs were in desperate need of depth at the goaltender position with Pavel Francouz (lower body) having yet to play this season, and Johansson has some NHL experience, having posted a 3.40 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 13 appearances with the Sabres over the last two campaigns. The 2014 third-round pick will likely have to complete a mandatory quarantine before joining his new team.