Johansson stopped 21 of 22 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
Johansson backstopped the Avalanche to the win they needed to claim the Presidents' Trophy for the league's best overall record. The 25-year-old finished the regular season with a 5-6-2 record in 15 appearances. He posted a 2.86 GAA and an .897 save percentage between the Avalanche and the Sabres. In the playoffs, Johansson or Devan Dubnyk will almost exclusively serve as backup to starter Philipp Grubauer.
