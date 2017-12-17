Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Allows six goals in terrible defeat

Bernier yielded six goals on 31 shots in a 6-5 loss against the Lightning on Saturday.

All the warm feelings from Bernier's 39-save performance at Pittsburgh on Monday are gone. The Avalanche tried their best to bail out their backup netminder, who gave up four goals in the opening 14 minutes, but Colorado's furious third-period comeback fell short. Bernier is an average backup on a bad team, and his overall numbers reflect that. He is 5-7-1 with an .893 save percentage and 3.30 GAA.