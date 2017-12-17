Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Allows six goals in terrible defeat
Bernier yielded six goals on 31 shots in a 6-5 loss against the Lightning on Saturday.
All the warm feelings from Bernier's 39-save performance at Pittsburgh on Monday are gone. The Avalanche tried their best to bail out their backup netminder, who gave up four goals in the opening 14 minutes, but Colorado's furious third-period comeback fell short. Bernier is an average backup on a bad team, and his overall numbers reflect that. He is 5-7-1 with an .893 save percentage and 3.30 GAA.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Awaits brutal matchup•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Shines in win over Avs•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes against Penguins•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lit up by Stars•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tipped for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Comes up short against Flames•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...