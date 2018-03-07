Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ascends from IR
Bernier (concussion) was lifted from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL's official media site.
Bernier last appeared Feb. 16 against the Jets, when he was yanked after allowing four goals on 20 shots. The 29-year-old backstop then had to spend eight games on injured reserve before clearing the league's concussion protocol, but he'll remain on the bench as Semyon Varlamov's backup Tuesday. Bernier's having a respectable season with a .914 save percentage and 2.82 GAA in 30 outings, so he'll likely be deployed a few more times down the stretch as the Avalanche seek a playoff spot.
