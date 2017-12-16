Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Awaits brutal matchup

Bernier will start in goal Saturday night, facing the Lightning at home.

The Avalanche deployed starter Semyon Varlamov in the past two games, but Bernier stood on his head, setting aside 39 of 40 shots from host Pittsburgh en route to his fifth win of the season Monday. He's likely going to need to be close to perfect in this next one, as the Bolts average more road goals (3.47) than any other team.