Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Awaits brutal matchup
Bernier will start in goal Saturday night, facing the Lightning at home.
The Avalanche deployed starter Semyon Varlamov in the past two games, but Bernier stood on his head, setting aside 39 of 40 shots from host Pittsburgh en route to his fifth win of the season Monday. He's likely going to need to be close to perfect in this next one, as the Bolts average more road goals (3.47) than any other team.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Shines in win over Avs•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes against Penguins•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lit up by Stars•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tipped for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Comes up short against Flames•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: No opportunity for rest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...