Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes against Penguins

Bernier will tend the twine in Monday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Bernier has struggled in his most recent appearances, as he registered a 0-2-1 record with a .859 save percentage. Through 11 outings, the netminder has posted his second worst GAA (3.24) behind only that of his limited four-game 2007-08 campaign. If his teammate can't stay out of the Sin Bin, it could be a long night for the Quebec native, as Pittsburgh is sporting a 26.95 power-play percentage -- second highest in the league.

