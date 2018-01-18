Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes for next two games

Bernier is scheduled to start against the Sharks on Thursday and the Rangers on Saturday, The Denver Post reports.

Behold, the ever-elusive multi-day goalie confirmation. Of course, Bernier continuing to hog Colorado's net comes as no surprise; he's rattled off six straight wins with a 1.27 GAA and .962 save percentage over that span. The Sharks and Rangers rank 20th and 12th, respectively, in total offense this campaign.