Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Saturday

Bernier will defend the home net Saturday against the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Bernier has allowed three or more goals in each of his last three appearances and has lost each of those contests to put the Avalanche in a win to get in situation Saturday. He will attempt to fend off shots from a Blues club that is challenging for the last spot and coming off a victory over the Blackhawks on Friday.

