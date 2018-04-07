Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Saturday
Bernier will defend the home net Saturday against the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Bernier has allowed three or more goals in each of his last three appearances and has lost each of those contests to put the Avalanche in a win to get in situation Saturday. He will attempt to fend off shots from a Blues club that is challenging for the last spot and coming off a victory over the Blackhawks on Friday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Loses third straight Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 22 saves in Monday's loss•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lets in four in loss•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tabbed for Sunday's start in Anaheim•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...