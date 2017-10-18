Play

Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Thursday

Bernier will defend the crease against the Blues on Thursday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Bernier has made two appearances for the Avs this year in which he has posted a 1-1-0 record with a .912 save percentage. In his 10 career matchups versus St. Louis, the netminder has earned just four wins, despite logging a decent .911 save percentage. A fifth victory could be hard to come by as Alexander Steen (hand) makes his season debut and should bolster the Blues' offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories