Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Bogged down by upper-body injury

Bernier is dealing with an upper-body injury, which has prompted the Avalanche to recall Spencer Martin from AHL San Antonio, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Bernier's upper-body injury has left the Avalanche with little choice but to play Semyon Varlamov for a 20th consecutive game with the expansion Golden Knights in town Saturday. Details concerning Bernier's issue are still coming to the surface, but by default, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's clash with the expansion club in Vegas.