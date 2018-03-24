Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Bogged down by upper-body injury
Bernier is dealing with an upper-body injury, which has prompted the Avalanche to recall Spencer Martin from AHL San Antonio, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Bernier's upper-body injury has left the Avalanche with little choice but to play Semyon Varlamov for a 20th consecutive game with the expansion Golden Knights in town Saturday. Details concerning Bernier's issue are still coming to the surface, but by default, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's clash with the expansion club in Vegas.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Forced into relief Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Cleared for backup role•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ruled out next two games•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Return date unknown•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Leaves game after another hit to head•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Slated for Saturday's start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...