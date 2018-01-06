Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Chasing fourth consecutive win
Bernier has been named Saturday's home starter against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
According to Russo, Bernier sports a lifetime 1.72 GAA and .935 save percentage against Minnesota, albeit with a 3-4-4 record, suggesting he's been quite unlucky facing the team from the wilderness. Still, he's won three straight games, including a shutout to the detriment of the Blue Jackets on Thursday, so Bernier's confidence should be beaming as he prepares to take shots from the league's 15th-ranked offense.
