Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Cleared for backup role
Bernier (head) will serve as the backup to Semyon Varlamov against the Kings on Thursday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Bernier has missed the Avs' previous five contents with a head injury that he suffered March 10 versus Arizona -- his first game back from a concussion that kept him out for a 10-game stretch. Considering Varlamov will be making his 19th straight appearance in goal Thursday, fantasy owners should expect to see Bernier get a couple outings the rest of the way in order to rest up the Colorado No. 1 for the playoffs.
