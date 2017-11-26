Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Comes up short against Flames
Bernier turned away 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's loss to the Flames.
Bernier was outdueled by David Rittich, who picked up his first victory of the season. Starter Semyon Varlamov (illness) has missed the last four games, so Bernier has been forced to step up. The results have been mediocre, as Bernier looked great in his two most recent starts, but struggled Saturday and didn't look too hot against the Red Wings last weekend. With a lackluster .901 save percentage, there are certainly better options to fill the void while Varlamov remains out.
