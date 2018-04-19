Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Concedes three in loss

Bernier stopped 23 of 26 shots before exiting with a lower body injury, failing to return in a 3-2 loss to Nashville in Game 4 on Wednesday, a result that left his team down 3-1 in the series.

Bernier hasn't played particularly well, but in his defense, Nashville's attack has a way of making good goaltenders look bad. Still, the fact remains that he hasn't held the Preds under three goals in the series and only once has his save percentage topped .900. Even if he returns for Game 5, he's not likely to be at full strength, likely giving way to Andrew Hammond.