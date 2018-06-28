Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Could end up in Detroit

Bernier has been linked to the Red Wings with the July 1 signing period looming, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Bernier is a pending unrestricted free agent and the writing is on the wall that he'll end up with a new team since the Avalanche acquired Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Philipp Grubauer from the Capitals ahead of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Detroit is definitely in the market for a netminder since traditional starter Jimmy Howard is the only (non-prospect) Red Wing under contract with the Original Six club through the 2018-19 campaign. Bernier's career numbers include a 128-108-30 record, 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage between stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, Anaheim and Colorado. There's been nothing to suggest that the lower-body injury that bothered him late in the 2017-18 campaign will linger.