Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Dealing with apparent head injury

Bernier sustained a head injury in Friday night's 6-1 loss to the Jets, The Denver Post reports.

Bernier was replaced by Semyon Varlamov to start the third period after the No. 2 goalie's helmet reportedly came loose in the second frame. The Avalanche didn't have an immediate update on his status, but there's still time for him to get checked out before Colorado suits up Sunday against the Oilers. He's day-to-day for now.