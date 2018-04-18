Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Defending cage Wednesday
Bernier will tend the twine for Wednesday's Game 4 against Nashville, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.
While Bernier was able to help the Avs to a win in Game 3, he's been under heavy siege during this series, allowing at least three goals in each contest and owning a .883 save percentage. The Avalanche certainly have the ability to keep this series close, but with both of these teams finishing in the top 10 in scoring during the regular season, it's likely that the high-scoring affairs of this series will continue.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets job done at home•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Yields four goals in Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 26 saves in Thursday's Game 1 loss•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Go-to netminder for first round•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...