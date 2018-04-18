Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Defending cage Wednesday

Bernier will tend the twine for Wednesday's Game 4 against Nashville, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.

While Bernier was able to help the Avs to a win in Game 3, he's been under heavy siege during this series, allowing at least three goals in each contest and owning a .883 save percentage. The Avalanche certainly have the ability to keep this series close, but with both of these teams finishing in the top 10 in scoring during the regular season, it's likely that the high-scoring affairs of this series will continue.