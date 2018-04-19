Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Done for night with lower-body injury
Bernier will not return to Wednesday's Game 4 against Nashville.
Bernier was removed from the contest entering the third period in favor of Andrew Hammond with the Avalanche trailing 3-0. Hammond will control the crease the rest of the way and could be in line for a Game 5 start should Bernier's issue cost him additional time.
