Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Drawing start in Sweden

Bernier will post up between the pipes for Saturday's day game against the "visiting" Senators in Sweden, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

This is the second and final game of the NHL's Global Series event between Ottawa and Colorado. The Senators' Erik Karlsson, who's unequivocally the best Swedish defenseman in the world, dished for two scores in the overtime win Friday. Bernier has done very little to earn the trust of fantasy owners, as he carries a 2-3-0 record, 3.63 GAA and .884 save percentage into this next contest, plus he's fresh off a six-goal shelling at the hands of the Islanders.