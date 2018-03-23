Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Forced into relief Thursday
Bernier allowed two goals on 15 shots in relief of Semyon Varlamov during Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Kings.
Varlamov got lit up for five goals on 20 shots, prompting Bernier's entrance into the game around the midway mark of the second period. The Avalanche figure to ride Varly for most of their remaining eight games as they push for a playoff spot, so Bernier likely won't see more than another start or two unless the team falls out of contention.
