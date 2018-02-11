Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets nod Sunday

Bernier will tend the twine Sunday against Buffalo, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo Newsreports.

Bernier has stepped up his game since the New Year, posting a 2.24 GAA and .936 save percentage, but was pulled in his last start Thursday against St. Louis after allowing three goals on 20 shots. On the other side, Buffalo is averaging the least amount of goals per game in the NHL (2.33) and its 30.7 shots per game ranks 23rd, making Bernier a strong candidate for a bounce back outing.