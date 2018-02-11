Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets nod Sunday
Bernier will tend the twine Sunday against Buffalo, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo Newsreports.
Bernier has stepped up his game since the New Year, posting a 2.24 GAA and .936 save percentage, but was pulled in his last start Thursday against St. Louis after allowing three goals on 20 shots. On the other side, Buffalo is averaging the least amount of goals per game in the NHL (2.33) and its 30.7 shots per game ranks 23rd, making Bernier a strong candidate for a bounce back outing.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets pulled Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Thursday in St. Louis•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 38 saves to defeat Sharks•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Returning to cage Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lets in three but wins•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Thursday in Edmonton•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...