Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets pulled Thursday

Bernier was pulled after allowing three goals on 20 shots in the first 25:05 of Thursday's 6-1 loss to St. Louis.

Bernier was blitzed from the start and actually finished with a better stat line than Semyon Varlamov, who allowed three goals on just 11 shots, including one just 2:33 after entering. This was only the second time in Colorado's past 21 games that the opposition has scored more than three regulation goals, so both goaltenders should bounce back.

