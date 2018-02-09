Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets pulled Thursday
Bernier was pulled after allowing three goals on 20 shots in the first 25:05 of Thursday's 6-1 loss to St. Louis.
Bernier was blitzed from the start and actually finished with a better stat line than Semyon Varlamov, who allowed three goals on just 11 shots, including one just 2:33 after entering. This was only the second time in Colorado's past 21 games that the opposition has scored more than three regulation goals, so both goaltenders should bounce back.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Thursday in St. Louis•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 38 saves to defeat Sharks•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Returning to cage Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lets in three but wins•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Thursday in Edmonton•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: In net Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...