Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod against Wild
Bernier will tend the twine for Friday's tilt versus Minnesota, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Bernier will be making his third straight appearance between the pipes as starter Semyon Varlamov (illness) continues to work his way back to 100 percent. In addition to the need to give Varlamov some extra recovery time, the recent performance of the 29-year-old Bernier -- two wins including a shutout -- probably instilled some confidence in the coaching staff to stick with him a bit longer.
