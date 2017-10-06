Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest

Bernier will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Devils, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Bernier will be looking to build on a promising preseason performance during which he maintained a 1.84 GAA over two appearances. The 29-year-old netminder will likely split duties with Semyon Varlamov this campaign, which means he could be in line for 40-plus starts in 2017-18.