Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Friday

Bernier will patrol the crease versus the Ducks on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

In his only appearance this season, Bernier allow four pucks to find the back of the net while facing 39 shots from New Jersey. The netminder will get the opportunity to matchup against his former club, having logged 39 outings for Anaheim during the 2016-17 campaign.

