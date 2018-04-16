Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Monday

Bernier will be back between the pipes versus the Predators for Monday's Game 1 tilt, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Bernier has given up four goals in each of the first two playoff contests, while facing a combined 62 shots. The netminder faced the unenviable task of trying to secure a win in the Music City, something few teams have been able to accomplish this season -- Nashville owns a 28-9-4 record at Bridgestone Arena this season. Back in the Mile High City, the 29-year-old seems to thrive playing at altitude, as he has just four losses at home this year.