Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Monday

Bernier will tend the twine for Monday's matchup with Toronto, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Bernier will be making his ninth straight start when he squares off with the Maple Leafs. The netminder is undefeated since taking over for the injured Semyon Varlamov -- a 8-0-0 record and 1.47 GAA during that stretch. The Quebec native is no doubt benefiting from being behind the league's second best penalty kill (84.7 percent). A three-game road trip ahead of the NHL All-Star Game will challenge Bernier's ability to keep his winning streak rolling.