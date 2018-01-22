Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Monday
Bernier will tend the twine for Monday's matchup with Toronto, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Bernier will be making his ninth straight start when he squares off with the Maple Leafs. The netminder is undefeated since taking over for the injured Semyon Varlamov -- a 8-0-0 record and 1.47 GAA during that stretch. The Quebec native is no doubt benefiting from being behind the league's second best penalty kill (84.7 percent). A three-game road trip ahead of the NHL All-Star Game will challenge Bernier's ability to keep his winning streak rolling.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Wins eighth straight game•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 45 saves in win over Sharks•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes for next two games•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Stays hot with 33 saves Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Returns from bye in style Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...