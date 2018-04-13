Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Saturday

Bernier will tend the twine for Saturday's clash with Nashville.

Bernier gave up four goals on 30 shots in Game 1, some of which could be blamed on defensive lapses. If the Avs can limit the number of shots the netminder sees, he should be capable of keeping Colorado in the game. Since taking over for the injured Semyon Varlamov (knee), the 29-year-old Bernier is 1-3-1 with a 3.17 GAA.